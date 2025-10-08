It's win or go home for the Detroit Tigers after a disappointing loss in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Wednesday's match against the Seattle Mariners will be at Comerica Park as the Tigers hope to even the series and head back to the West Coast for a winner-take-all Game 5.

The 8-4 loss came after a rain-delayed Game 3 started with the sun already setting. Wednesday's game is expected to start on time and sooner than yesterday. Here's what we know:

When do the Tigers play?

Game 4 between the Mariners and Tigers is scheduled to start at 3:08 p.m. at Comerica Park.

It will air on FS1 and on MLB.TV for those with a subscription.

Who is pitching?

The Tigers will send Casey Mize to the mound to start pitching today. The Mariners will use right-hander Bryce Miller to lead-off the game for Seattle.

Mize hasn't played since Game 2 of the wild card series against the Cleveland Guardians and has spent six days of rest preparing for the start.

Starting lineups

Detroit Tigers Batting:

Kerry Carpenter, RF Gleyber Torres, 2B Colt Keith, DH Riley Greene, LF Spencer Torkelson, 1B Zach McKinstry, 3B Dillon Dingler, C Parker Meadows, CF Javier Báez, SS

Cleveland Guardians Batting:

Randy Arozarena, LF Cal Raleigh, C Julio Rodríguez, CF Jorge Polanco, 2B Josh Naylor, 1B Eugenio Suárez, 3B Dominic Canzone, DH Victor Robles, RF J.P. Crawford, SS