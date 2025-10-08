Expand / Collapse search

Tigers-Mariners Game 4: Win-or-go-home in Detroit with ALDS series on the line

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 8, 2025 12:28pm EDT
Detroit Tigers
Tigers hope to even-up series after Tuesday's loss

The Detroit Tigers are looking to even-up the ALDS series when they take on the Seattle Mariners again at home Wednesday.

(FOX 2) - It's win or go home for the Detroit Tigers after a disappointing loss in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Wednesday's match against the Seattle Mariners will be at Comerica Park as the Tigers hope to even the series and head back to the West Coast for a winner-take-all Game 5.

The 8-4 loss came after a rain-delayed Game 3 started with the sun already setting. Wednesday's game is expected to start on time and sooner than yesterday. Here's what we know:

When do the Tigers play?

Game 4 between the Mariners and Tigers is scheduled to start at 3:08 p.m. at Comerica Park.

It will air on FS1 and on MLB.TV for those with a subscription.

Who is pitching?

The Tigers will send Casey Mize to the mound to start pitching today. The Mariners will use right-hander Bryce Miller to lead-off the game for Seattle.

Mize hasn't played since Game 2 of the wild card series against the Cleveland Guardians and has spent six days of rest preparing for the start.

Starting lineups

Detroit Tigers Batting:

  1. Kerry Carpenter, RF
  2. Gleyber Torres, 2B
  3. Colt Keith, DH
  4. Riley Greene, LF
  5. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
  6. Zach McKinstry, 3B
  7. Dillon Dingler, C
  8. Parker Meadows, CF
  9. Javier Báez, SS

Cleveland Guardians Batting:

  1. Randy Arozarena, LF
  2. Cal Raleigh, C
  3. Julio Rodríguez, CF
  4. Jorge Polanco, 2B
  5. Josh Naylor, 1B
  6. Eugenio Suárez, 3B
  7. Dominic Canzone, DH
  8. Victor Robles, RF
  9. J.P. Crawford, SS

The Source: MLB.com and previous reporting was cited for this story. 

