Tigers-Mariners Game 4: Win-or-go-home in Detroit with ALDS series on the line
(FOX 2) - It's win or go home for the Detroit Tigers after a disappointing loss in Game 3 on Tuesday.
Wednesday's match against the Seattle Mariners will be at Comerica Park as the Tigers hope to even the series and head back to the West Coast for a winner-take-all Game 5.
The 8-4 loss came after a rain-delayed Game 3 started with the sun already setting. Wednesday's game is expected to start on time and sooner than yesterday. Here's what we know:
When do the Tigers play?
Game 4 between the Mariners and Tigers is scheduled to start at 3:08 p.m. at Comerica Park.
It will air on FS1 and on MLB.TV for those with a subscription.
Who is pitching?
The Tigers will send Casey Mize to the mound to start pitching today. The Mariners will use right-hander Bryce Miller to lead-off the game for Seattle.
Mize hasn't played since Game 2 of the wild card series against the Cleveland Guardians and has spent six days of rest preparing for the start.
Starting lineups
Detroit Tigers Batting:
- Kerry Carpenter, RF
- Gleyber Torres, 2B
- Colt Keith, DH
- Riley Greene, LF
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B
- Zach McKinstry, 3B
- Dillon Dingler, C
- Parker Meadows, CF
- Javier Báez, SS
Cleveland Guardians Batting:
- Randy Arozarena, LF
- Cal Raleigh, C
- Julio Rodríguez, CF
- Jorge Polanco, 2B
- Josh Naylor, 1B
- Eugenio Suárez, 3B
- Dominic Canzone, DH
- Victor Robles, RF
- J.P. Crawford, SS
The Source: MLB.com and previous reporting was cited for this story.