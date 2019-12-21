Tigers sign 1-year deals with Cron, Schoop

The Detroit Tigers agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, adding some power to a team that finished last in the American League in home runs in 2019.

The deals are each for $6.1 million.

Schoop and Cron both played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins hit a record 307 home runs. Schoop, a second baseman, batted .256 with 23 homers - his fourth straight season with over 20. He turned 28 in October.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Jonathan Schoop #16 of the Minnesota Twins in action against the New York Yankees in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 04, 2019 in New York City. The Y Expand

The 29-year-old Cron hit .253 with 25 home runs. He started 110 games at first base.

The Tigers announced the agreements Saturday and also designated first baseman Brandon Dixon for assignment.