Tigers sign starting pitcher Ivan Nova

The Detroit Tigers announced on Monday they have signed pitcher Ivan Nova to a 1-year deal.

Nova pitched for the Chicago White Sox during the 2019 season. He had an 11-12 record with a 4.72 ERA in 34 starts.

Nova released the following statement:

"I've had the opportunity to play for some historic organizations during my professional career, and joining the Tigers adds to that list in a big way. This is a very exciting day for me, and I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates and coaches and working with them to bring winning baseball to the great fans here in Detroit."

Tigers General Manager Al Avila released this statement about the signing:

“Heading into the offseason we knew that adding veteran depth to our starting rotation was important, and Iván fits that need while also providing strong leadership in the clubhouse. Iván has a proven track record of reliability, throwing at least 160 innings in each of the last four seasons, and often puts his club in a position to win when he’s on the mound.”