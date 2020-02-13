Tigers Spring Training - Day 2 Reports

Jennifer Hammond's reports from Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Florida.

First, Ron Gardenhire shares his love for game shows and tells a story about a relative winning big prizes on the Price is Right.

Next, Jennifer takes a look at pitcher Daniel Norris and speaks with him about the upcoming season, his expectations, and his new offseason training routine.

While outfielder Cameron Maybin has yet to arrive at camp as of Thursday, the team had plenty to say about his return to the team.