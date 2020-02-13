Expand / Collapse search

Tigers Spring Training - Day 2 Reports

Jennifer Hammond's reports from Tigers spring training in Lakeland, Florida.

First, Ron Gardenhire shares his love for game shows and tells a story about a relative winning big prizes on the Price is Right.

Tigers Spring Training – Gardy loves game shows

Next, Jennifer takes a look at pitcher Daniel Norris and speaks with him about the upcoming season, his expectations, and his new offseason training routine.

Tigers Spring Training – Daniel Norris

While outfielder Cameron Maybin has yet to arrive at camp as of Thursday, the team had plenty to say about his return to the team.

Tigers Spring Training – Maybin’s Return