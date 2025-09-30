Tigers top Guardians in Wild Card Game 1 as Skubal shines

article

The Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series this afternoon at Progressive Field.

In a true pitcher's duel, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Guardians starter Gavin Williams kept hitters on both sides in check for most of the contest.

Skubal was masterful, striking out 14 through 7 ⅔ innings and allowing just one run — on an infield single just out of reach of the defending Cy Young winner.

The scoring started in the 1st inning when Spencer Torkelson singled to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. The Guardians answered in the 4th inning when Gabriel Arias drove in the tying run, making it 1-1.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 7th inning by Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry, who hit a clutch sacrifice fly to put Detroit ahead 2-1.

The Tigers put two on in the top of the ninth as Torkelson was hit by a pitch and Riley Greene walked. A sacrifice bunt by Wenceel Perez moved both runners to second and third. Dillon Dingler lined out to second but McKinstry struck out.

The Tigers' bullpen held the lead from there, securing the pivotal Game 1 victory.

The Tigers now lead the best-of-three series 1-0. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday. The Tigers can advance to the American League Divisional Series by winning Wednesday or, if necessary, game 3.

The backstory:

Tuesday's game against the divisional rivals was the first of the American League Wild Card series. It featured a sliding Tigers team taking on the rising Guardians in a best-of-three series.

Both teams ended the regular season with only one game separating the two, while Cleveland owned the tie-breaker.

The series is also a rematch of last year's playoffs when the Guardians knocked out the Tigers in the divisional series.

This story was reported from Southfield, Mich.