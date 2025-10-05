Expand / Collapse search

Tigers vs Mariners Game 2: Who is pitching tonight?

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 5, 2025 12:22pm EDT
Tigers head to extra innings, Lions prep for Bengals, body found in Detroit, Mark Sanchez arrested and more

The Brief

    • Detroit plays Seattle in Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series Sunday night.
    • The Tigers won in a thrilling extra-inning game 1 by a 3-2 score.
    • For Game 2, pitching ace Tarik Skubal takes the mound for the Tigers. 

(FOX 2) - It required a team effort in Detroit's thrilling win over Seattle in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series.

Even as extra innings pushed on, the Tigers leaned on several pitchers to keep the high-scoring Mariners from gaining a lead. Then, in the top of the 11th inning, Zach McKinstry singled, allowing Spencer Torkelson to bring it home.

The best-of-five series continues Sunday night.

Who is pitching Sunday night?

Looming over game 1 was what awaited the Mariners in Game 2: The Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal will start Sunday night. In the running for another Cy Young Award, Skubal pitched 7 ⅔ innings during his wild card debut.

On the mound for Seattle will be Luis Castillo, pitching in his fourth-career start for the Mariners.

History says

According to MLB.com, the team that wins first in the divisional round has a good chance of advancing:

"With the current 2-2-1 format, teams to win Game 1 on the road have advanced 34 of 46 times (73.9%)," the site said.

When does Detroit-Seattle play?

Game 2 between the Mariners and Tigers will be at 8:08 p.m. EST. 

How to watch

The game will air on FS1 and MLB.TV for those with a subscription. 

The Source: MLB.com and previous reporting were used for this story.

