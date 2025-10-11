Detroit Tigers eliminated after loss to Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of ALDS

The Brief The ALDS between the Tigers and Mariners ends Friday. Friday night's winner advances to take on the Blue Jays in the ALCS.



The Detroit Tigers have been eliminated in the ALDS after falling to the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 with a score of 3-2

The Mariners will now move on the ALCS where they will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Bottom of the 2nd

A first inning of no scores led to the Mariners breaking through in the second with a hit from Mitch Garver that led to a score by Josh Naylor. The score was 1-0

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 10: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning during Game Five of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Friday.

Top of the 6th

Both teams scored nothing for three innings before the top of the 6th when Kerry Carpenter hit a homerun to center where he and Javier Báez scored, bringing the Tigers to the lead at 1-2.

Bottom of the 6th

Tarik Skubal had 13 total strikeouts by this point in the game, leading him to switch with Kyle Finnegan.

Bottom of the 7th

The Mariners then answered with a tie-making swing by Leo Rivas, allowing Jorge Polanco to score. Tigers and Mariners are now neck and neck at 2-2.

Bottom of the 13th

A double out by the Tigers ended the 13th inning, leading to an MLB record for the longest winner-take-all game in the league's 154-year history.

Bottom of the 15th

After a long game, the Mariners finally added a score to the board, winning the game 3-2. The Tigers were eliminated in the ALDS.