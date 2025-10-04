Tigers vs Mariners: Game time, starting pitcher, and more

The Brief Detroit takes on Seattle in the ALDS. Game 1 is Saturday night. The Tigers have a 2-4 record against the Mariners this regular season. Detroit won in the wild card series to advance to the divisional round.



The Detroit Tigers will take on the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series Saturday night for the first of a best-of-five series.

This is the Tigers' second-straight trip to the ALDS after they exorcised last year's demons with a win in the wild card series.

They finished off the Cleveland Guardians to move on to the second round of the playoffs earlier this week, earning a 6-3 win on Thursday.

Next, they'll be up against one of the American League's best teams in Seattle. Here's what to know:

When is game 1?

Game 1 of the ALDS is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. in Seattle.

How can I watch?

Game 1 will air on FS1 as well as MLB.TV for those with a subscription.

Who is pitching?

The Tigers picked rookie pitcher Troy Melton to start the first game of the series. He finished the regular season with a 2.76 ERA and 36 strikeouts. Seattle's will start George Kirby, who recorded a 4.21 ERA this season.

Regular Season record

Detroit won the first two games it played against Seattle this season before losing the final four, including a three-game sweep at Comerica Park earlier this year.