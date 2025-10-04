Expand / Collapse search

Tigers vs Mariners: Game time, starting pitcher, and more

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 4, 2025 12:45pm EDT
Tigers-Mariners ALDS preview; Lions face Bengals

The Lions face the Bengals looking for a fourth straight win and the Tigers advance to play the Mariners in the ALDS.

The Brief

    • Detroit takes on Seattle in the ALDS. Game 1 is Saturday night.
    • The Tigers have a 2-4 record against the Mariners this regular season.
    • Detroit won in the wild card series to advance to the divisional round. 

(FOX 2) - The Detroit Tigers will take on the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series Saturday night for the first of a best-of-five series.

This is the Tigers' second-straight trip to the ALDS after they exorcised last year's demons with a win in the wild card series.

They finished off the Cleveland Guardians to move on to the second round of the playoffs earlier this week, earning a 6-3 win on Thursday.

Next, they'll be up against one of the American League's best teams in Seattle. Here's what to know:

When is game 1?

Game 1 of the ALDS is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. in Seattle. 

How can I watch?

Game 1 will air on FS1 as well as MLB.TV for those with a subscription.

Who is pitching?

The Tigers picked rookie pitcher Troy Melton to start the first game of the series. He finished the regular season with a 2.76 ERA and 36 strikeouts. Seattle's will start George Kirby, who recorded a 4.21 ERA this season.

Regular Season record

Detroit won the first two games it played against Seattle this season before losing the final four, including a three-game sweep at Comerica Park earlier this year.

