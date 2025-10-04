Tigers vs Mariners: Game time, starting pitcher, and more
(FOX 2) - The Detroit Tigers will take on the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series Saturday night for the first of a best-of-five series.
This is the Tigers' second-straight trip to the ALDS after they exorcised last year's demons with a win in the wild card series.
They finished off the Cleveland Guardians to move on to the second round of the playoffs earlier this week, earning a 6-3 win on Thursday.
Next, they'll be up against one of the American League's best teams in Seattle. Here's what to know:
When is game 1?
Game 1 of the ALDS is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. in Seattle.
How can I watch?
Game 1 will air on FS1 as well as MLB.TV for those with a subscription.
Who is pitching?
The Tigers picked rookie pitcher Troy Melton to start the first game of the series. He finished the regular season with a 2.76 ERA and 36 strikeouts. Seattle's will start George Kirby, who recorded a 4.21 ERA this season.
Regular Season record
Detroit won the first two games it played against Seattle this season before losing the final four, including a three-game sweep at Comerica Park earlier this year.