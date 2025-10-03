Expand / Collapse search

Tigers vs. Mariners: When is ALDS match-up between Detroit and Seattle?

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 3, 2025 8:14am EDT
Detroit Tigers
FOX 2 Detroit
The win helps ease some of the pain of losing the division to Cleveland in the waning days of the season. Detroit once held a 15.5 game lead in the American League Central but, around the All Star break, the Tigers cooled off significantly from their red hot start – just as Cleveland surged to steal the division in the waning days of the season.

The Brief

    • Detroit will take on Seattle in the ALDS after beating the Cleveland Guardians in the wild card series.
    • The Mariners hold the series lead over the Tigers after romping through the regular season to a bye.
    • Game 1 is in Seattle Saturday night.

(FOX 2) - The Detroit Tigers seesaw season isn't over yet after hammering the final nail in the coffin of their American League Wild Card Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Next up: the Seattle Mariners.

This is Detroit's second straight trip to the American League Division Series. But instead of a division rival, they'll face off against the high-flying winners of the AL West Division.

The Detroit Tigers, who once held what seemed to be an insurmountable lead in the American League Central, have beaten the team that took the division title away from them.

Detroit vs Seattle: What to know

Unlike Detroit, Seattle ended their regular season scorching hot, winning 17 of 21 games. They did it with the historic batting of their third-round pick Cal Raleigh who became the first catcher to hit 60 home runs in a season. 

The last time Detroit played Seattle, they swept the Tigers in what became an ominous sign for the team as it limped into the postseason. But that was then and this is now.

When is Game 1?

Detroit travels to Seattle for game 1, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3. First pitch is at 8:38 p.m. EST.

How to watch

The game will air on FS1.

Who is pitching?

No starters have been named as of Friday morning. 

How long is the series?

The series is best-of-five. 

