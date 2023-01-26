USFL to make major announcement at Detroit's Ford Field Thursday, Mayor Mike Duggan to join

The USFL is returning for a second season of professional spring football and they're preparing for a major announcement at Detroit's Ford Field on Thursday.

The USFL has called a major press conference for 11 a.m. on Thursday and will be joined by FOX Sports' Curt Menefee, USFL Executive Vice President Daryl Johnston, Michigan Panthers head coach Jeff Fisher, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, and FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks.

The press conference will be held at Ford Field, home of the NFL's Detroit Lions.

In its first season, the USFL played a total of 22 regular season games – all in the city of Birmingham, Alabama. The playoffs were then played at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

A total of eight teams, including the Michigan Panthers, formed the upstart league that is owned by FOX. Games were aired on both FOX and NBC in the spring of 2022.

FOX 2 will stream the announcement live at 11 a.m. on this page. Check back here for a live stream.