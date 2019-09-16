WATCH: Miller goes one-on-one with Matthew Stafford

FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford following their win over the Chargers on Sunday.

They talked about the Lions big win over the Chargers, on overcoming adversity, his big throws to Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, on putting the game on his shoulders, Darius Slay and more.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news and watch Lions GameDay Live at 10am on Sunday on FOX 2.