WATCH: Pistons shut down Magic in 103-88 win

Luke Kennard scored 20 points and Blake Griffin added 17 to lead the Detroit Pistons past the Orlando Magic 103-88 on Monday night.

The Magic were held to 15 points in the third quarter and 33 in the second half. They are now 0-7 on the road this season. Orlando was playing a second straight game without Nikola Vucevic, out with a right ankle sprain.

Detroit went on an 11-0 run near the end of the third and led 78-70 at the start of the fourth. Orlando never really threatened after that. The Magic shot just 39% from the field and 8 of 25 from 3-point range.

The Pistons entered the day shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc, the second-best mark in the NBA. They were a bit below that clip Monday, going 14 of 38, but Langston Galloway and Svi Mykhailiuk made four 3-pointers each, and Kennard added three.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 19 points and Evan Fournier added 17. Andre Drummond had seven points and 18 rebounds for Detroit.

The Magic led by 11 early in the second quarter, but Detroit quickly erased that deficit, and Orlando led 55-53 at halftime.

INJURIES

The Pistons were without point guard Reggie Jackson (lumbar stress reaction), as well as Tony Snell (left hip strain).

In addition to Vucevic, Orlando was missing forward Aaron Gordon (right ankle contusion) and guard Michael Carter-Williams (left hip irritation).

TIP-INS

Magic: Jonathan Isaac had 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Pistons: Mykhailiuk equaled a career high with 12 points. ... Galloway scored 12 points of his own for his 13th straight game in double figures. ... Detroit won a coach’s challenge in the fourth quarter when a foul on Mykhailiuk was changed to an offensive foul on Markelle Fultz.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.