WATCH: Winston helps No. 15 Michigan State rout E Michigan

Cassius Winston had 21 points and seven assists, leading No. 15 Michigan State to a 101-48 rout over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.

The Spartans (9-3) have won four straight and they may keep rolling if their supporting cast can gain confidence after solid performances.

Michigan State's Foster Loyer scored a season-high 13 points, Aaron Henry had 12 points, Xavier Tillman scored 11 and Marcus Bingham added 10 points.

The Eagles (9-2) did not have a double-digit scorer. Ty Groce had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Eastern Michigan made its first basket at the 12:14 mark of the first half after missing 14 shots.

The Spartans led by as much as 26 over the opening 20 minutes and were ahead 41-20 at halftime after making 54% of their shots and holding the Eagles to 19% shooting.

Michigan State did not let up in the second half, taking a 40-point lead with 13 minutes left and leading by as much as 57 points.

Advertisement

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Michigan: In his ninth season, coach Rob Murphy has helped the Mid-American Conference program get off to its best start since it also won nine of 10 games to open the 1996-97 season.

Michigan State: Winston can't win games by himself and there are signs he will have some help. Henry's play had to be particularly encouraging for the team after he was 1 of 9 and had three points and six turnovers.

INJURY REPORT

Freshman shooting guard Rocket Watts missed his fourth straight game with a leg injury.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite the rout and win at Northwestern earlier in the week, the Spartans may not move up more than a spot or two in The Associated Press college basketball poll.

UP NEXT

Eastern Michigan: Play at UNLV on Saturday.

Michigan State: Hosts Western Michigan on Dec. 29.