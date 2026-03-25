Where to watch Tigers as Detroit SportsNet agreements roll in ahead of season opener

The Brief Ahead of the Tigers season opener, distribution agreements for Detroit SportsNet have started to roll in. Tigers and Red Wings reporter Daniella Bruce reported that distribution agreements. The Detroit Tigers said fans can watch games by subscribing to Detroit SportsNet and stream through the MLB app on connected devices.



Michigan sports fans will have a new way to watch their favorite teams this year as distribution agreements for Detroit SportsNet have rolled in.

Local perspective:

Tigers and Red Wings reporter Daniella Bruce reported that distribution agreements for SportsNet are starting to be finalized.

The team said fans can watch games by subscribing to Detroit SportsNet and stream through the MLB app on connected devices. Perfect time for the season opener in San Diego on Thursday at 4:10 p.m.

Sports fans can catch Detroit games on:

Comcast/Xfinity, channel 1253

Charter/Spectrum, channel 213 in Alpena, Detroit, Duluth-Superior, Flint-Saginaw, Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, Lansing, Marquette, Traverse City. Channel 291 in Livonia. Channel 307/1307 in Ft. Wayne, Green Bay-Appleton, Toledo. Channel 436 on the Spectrum App.

DirectTV - Channel 663

More details will be revealed as more information comes in.