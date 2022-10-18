Meatless Monday: The Best Vegan chili Ever



Que Broden, Owner of The Kitchen in Detroit (cookingwithque.com), shares her recipe for The Best Vegan Chili Ever.



The Best Vegan Chili Ever

Ingredients

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 tablespoon of oil (optional), I use olive or avocado oil

1 green, 1 orange, 1 yellow pepper, diced

1 tsp Oregano

1 tsp Thyme

4-6 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 stalks of celery, diced

(398 ml) (14 fl oz) can of Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes or Regular Canned diced Tomatoes

1 and 3/4 cups of water

1 tablespoon of Better Than Bouillon Vegetarian No Beef Soup Base, ( there is an organic version as well but I have not tried it)

1 tablespoon of Chili Powder

1 tablespoon of Chipotle Seasoning

4 cloves of garlic

2 (540 ml) (19 fl oz) cans of pinto beans

1 (540 ml) (19 fl 0z) can of red kidney beans

One package of Beyond Ground

Optional Toppings

Vegan Sour Cream

Pico De Gallo

Avocado

Cilantro

Scallions

Hot Sauce

Instructions

Heat a 5-6 quart Dutch Oven or heavy bottomed pot on medium heat, then add the oil ( or water or veggie stock), diced onion and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Next add in the garlic, peppers and celery and cook for 5-7 minutes, until veggies are softening, stirring a few times.

Now add the rest of ingredients to the pot and stir. Bring the Chili to a boil then reduce the heat to a simmer and cover for 25 minutes. Stir once or twice

In another pan start cooking your beyond beef, cook til lightly brown and add to the rest of the ingredients in the pot

After 25 minutes uncover the Chili and add one soup ladle full of Chili to your Nutra Bullet or Blender and blend until smooth (optional). Add the puree back to the Chili. Stir and Serve.

Top it with your favorite toppings and get excited!!!

