Recipe: Birria Tacos by Amigos Street Tacos

Birria Meat and Sauce:3 lb beef chuck roast4 bone-in beef short ribs8 dried guajillo chile peppers3 dried pasilla chile peppers2-3 dried arbol chile peppers5 roma tomatoes , quartered (about 1.5lbs)1 white onion , roughly chopped1 head garlic (10-12 cloves)1 Tablespoon EACH whole black peppercorns, whole cumin seed, dried oregano, dried thyme1/2 teaspoon whole coriander seed4 whole cloves1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger1 inch piece Mexican cinnamon stick oe 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar or white vinegar2 bay leaves1 Tablespoon kosher salt

Cook sauce and meat (can be made ahead):Prepare meat and dried chiles: Remove any large pieces of fat from the chuck roast. Cut it into a few large pieces and season with salt. Rinse the chiles (use gloves if desired), then use scissors to remove the stem and make a slit along the side to open them and remove the seeds. (The arbol chiles are hottest, so for less heat, remove the seeds, or omit these chiles completely. If you like extra spice, leave them whole).

Make sauce: Add tomatoes and onion to a large stock pot (at least 5.5qt pot of bigger) over medium heat. Cook for a few minutes, stirring. Add whole garlic cloves, chile peppers, and all of the spices except the bay leaf. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Add vinegar and 4 cups water. Bring to a low boil, reduce heat to simmer and cook for 15 minutes, uncovered.

Blend sauce: Add mixture to a blender and blend as smooth as possible. Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer, back into the pot. Add 4 cups of water to the blender and swirl it around to clean excess sauce from the blender, then add it to the pot.

Add meat and simmer: Add 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Bring to a boil. Add short ribs, chuck roast and 3 bay leaves. Cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 2 ½ hours.

Shred meat: Check meat to make sure it’s tender. Remove meat to a plate and chop or shred into pieces. Discard bones and bay leaves.

Make Tacos: Dip tortillas in broth: Heat a large griddle or skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with a small amount of oil. Dip a corn tortilla into the birria sauce and lay tortilla on hot pan.

Add taco toppings: Quickly top with a spoonful of shredded meat, a sprinkle of cheese and a little chopped onion and cilantro.

Pan fry: Fold tortilla over, in half. Fry for several minutes, until crispy and browned on the bottom. Flip and cook until crispy and browned on the other side. Remove to a plate, for serving.