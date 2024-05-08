Recipe: Pressed picnic sandwiches

As the weather warms, it's time for a picnic! Make these sandwiches for your next outdoor lunch.

The Silver Shamrocks Cuisine

Pressed Picnic Sandwiches

1 Loaf of Ciabatta or Semi-Crusty Bread

Spreads

Olive Salad, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Basil Pesto, Achar

Veggies (Sliced Thin)

Roasted Eggplant, Marinated Artichokes, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Zucchini, Roasted Bell Peppers, Kimchi, Smashed Chickpeas.

Greens

Arugula, Spinach, Basil

Meats

Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Grilled Chicken Breast, Prosciutto

Cheese

Buffalo Mozzarella, Provolone

1. Slice loaf of Ciabatta bread open, if there is alot of bread, hollow out by removing bread in middle. Save removed bread and use for breadcrumbs or croutons.

2. Spread a nice layer of your chosen spread completely on the inside of each half.

3. Begin layering your choice of meats, cheeses, greens, followed by veggies. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Top with other half of loaf.

5. Wrap in parchment paper tightly.

6. Put in fridge on a cookie sheet, and weigh down the top with a cast iron pan with a couple cans on top overnight.

7. Pack your sandwich to bring to your next picnic in the park. Unwrap, slice, and enjoy!

