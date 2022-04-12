Southfield's Lillie Bell's prepares loaded shrimp and grits

What better way to welcome in the warmer weather this Easter Sunday than with a brunch meal fit for the occasion?

Lillie Bell's restaurant is still going strong, even after a rough couple of years amid the pandemic.

The family-owned restaurant out of Southfield is showcasing a dish popular in New Orleans. Although, it's not hard to imagine residents in Michigan warming up to its flavors.

The restaurant also has special hours Tuesday from 10 to 6 p.m., before resuming to normal hours Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, they'll be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

Call (248) 595-9070 for more information.

Loaded Shrimp and Grits Ingredients

2 cups low sodium Chicken Broth

2 cups Half and half cream

1 cups Grits

4 tbsp butter

1 cup Shredded Cheddar

6 slices bacon

1 lb. large Shrimp

1/4 tsp. Paprika

1 tsp. Cajun Seasoning

1 tsp. Scallions

1 tsp. Garlic Powder

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

Loaded Shrimp and Grits Recipe

