Southfield's Lillie Bell's prepares loaded shrimp and grits
(FOX 2) - What better way to welcome in the warmer weather this Easter Sunday than with a brunch meal fit for the occasion?
Lillie Bell's restaurant is still going strong, even after a rough couple of years amid the pandemic.
The family-owned restaurant out of Southfield is showcasing a dish popular in New Orleans. Although, it's not hard to imagine residents in Michigan warming up to its flavors.
The restaurant also has special hours Tuesday from 10 to 6 p.m., before resuming to normal hours Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, they'll be open from 1 to 7 p.m.
Call (248) 595-9070 for more information.
Loaded Shrimp and Grits Ingredients
- 2 cups low sodium Chicken Broth
- 2 cups Half and half cream
- 1 cups Grits
- 4 tbsp butter
- 1 cup Shredded Cheddar
- 6 slices bacon
- 1 lb. large Shrimp
- 1/4 tsp. Paprika
- 1 tsp. Cajun Seasoning
- 1 tsp. Scallions
- 1 tsp. Garlic Powder
- 1 tsp. Salt
- 1 tsp. Pepper
Loaded Shrimp and Grits Recipe
- In a medium saucepan, bring chicken broth and half and half cream to a boil and season generously with salt. Reduce heat so mixture is at a simmer then whisk in grits. Simmer, stirring often, until grits have absorbed liquid and are very tender, 10 minutes. Stir in butter and cheese, then season with salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, about 8 minutes. Leave about 2 tablespoons bacon fat in skillet and drain bacon on a paper towel-lined plate before chopping into small pieces.
- Season shrimp with and paprika then add shrimp,and garlic to skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp is pink and cooked through, about 4 minutes.
- Serve shrimp over grits and top with chopped bacon, scallions and more shredded cheese.