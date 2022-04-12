Expand / Collapse search

Southfield's Lillie Bell's prepares loaded shrimp and grits

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

Preparing loaded shrimp and grits for Easter Sunday brunch

After a brutal couple of years in the pandemic, Southfield-based Lillie Bell's is ready to kick the 2022 spring and summer into gear, beginning with a dish that features Cajun shrimp, bacon, grits, and scallions.

(FOX 2) - What better way to welcome in the warmer weather this Easter Sunday than with a brunch meal fit for the occasion?

Lillie Bell's restaurant is still going strong, even after a rough couple of years amid the pandemic.

The family-owned restaurant out of Southfield is showcasing a dish popular in New Orleans. Although, it's not hard to imagine residents in Michigan warming up to its flavors. 

The restaurant also has special hours Tuesday from 10 to 6 p.m., before resuming to normal hours Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, they'll be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

Call (248) 595-9070 for more information.

Loaded Shrimp and Grits Ingredients

  • 2 cups low sodium Chicken Broth
  • 2 cups Half and half cream
  • 1 cups Grits 
  • 4 tbsp butter
  • 1 cup Shredded Cheddar
  • 6 slices bacon 
  • 1 lb. large Shrimp
  • 1/4 tsp. Paprika
  • 1 tsp. Cajun Seasoning
  • 1 tsp. Scallions 
  • 1 tsp. Garlic Powder
  • 1 tsp. Salt
  • 1 tsp. Pepper 

Loaded Shrimp and Grits Recipe

  1. In a medium saucepan, bring chicken broth and half and half cream to a boil and season generously with salt. Reduce heat so mixture is at a simmer then whisk in grits. Simmer, stirring often, until grits have absorbed liquid and are very tender, 10 minutes. Stir in butter and cheese, then season with salt and pepper. 
  2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, about 8 minutes. Leave about 2 tablespoons bacon fat in skillet and drain bacon on a paper towel-lined plate before chopping into small pieces. 
  3. Season shrimp with  and paprika then add shrimp,and garlic to skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp is pink and cooked through, about 4 minutes. 
  4. Serve shrimp over grits and top with chopped bacon, scallions and more shredded cheese. 