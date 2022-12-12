Expand / Collapse search

Toria of Northville prepares Atlantic pearl prawns and Thai Laska sauce

Preparing Grilled Atlantic blue prawns with Toria from Northville

Toria, located on Main Street in Northville has some big meals ready for those with big appetites. Learn more about their recipe for grilled Atlantic blue prawns on FOX 2 Detroit and check out torianorthville.com for more information.

(FOX 2) - Toria from Northville stopped in FOX 2 to prepare some gourmet fish as well as a coconut and Thai laska sauce. 

Both are recipes that deserve a round for anyone that finds themselves on Main Street in Northville. 

Coconut & Thai Laska Sauce

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup of H2O
  • 1 garlic cloves 
  • 1 ½ tsp organic peanut butter
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  •  ½ tsp turbinado sugar
  • 1x tsp of organic turmeric
  • 1 tbsp EVOO
  • 1 oz  x lemongrass ( chopped)
  • 3 x kafir lime leaf (chopped)
  • 1 pinch  crushed red pepper flakes
  • zest and juice of 2 Limes
  • 2 finely chopped shallots
  • ½ liter coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 8oz thai satay paste
  • 13 oz heavy whipping cream

Recipe

  • Sweat the shallots & garlic with the EVOO until transparent in a medium size pan.
  • Add the Satay Paste 
  • Add the chili flakes & turmeric and peanut butter.
  • Add the lime zest & juice.
  • Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to the boil
  • Lower the sauce  to a simmer and reduce the sauce by half
  • Blend all through a food processor  or emersion blender and strain 

Tip: Store in a glass jar for up to 2 weeks in the fridge or freeze into ice cube molds – 2 months holding time

Grilled Atlantic blue prawns

Ingredients

  • 16 Blue Atlantic Pearl Prawns (deveined head off) 
  • 250g laska sauce
  • 4 portions of confit tomato
  • 10 g basil oil
  • EVOO for sauté
  • Pinch of salt 
  • Ground white pepper

Recipe

  • Blanch tomatoes and remove skin and seeds
  • Chop into a very fine dice and place into a strainer to remove excess water
  • Season your prawns & Sauté evenly on both sides, once cook place on a paper towel to soak up and remaining fat
  • Heat your prepared laska sauce
  • Using a teaspoon make a quenelle shape from the tomato confit and place on plate 
  • Carefully pour in the Laska sauce
  • Arrange the prawn neatly on top of the sauce 
  • Garnish and enjoy 