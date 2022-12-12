Toria of Northville prepares Atlantic pearl prawns and Thai Laska sauce

Toria from Northville stopped in FOX 2 to prepare some gourmet fish as well as a coconut and Thai laska sauce.

Both are recipes that deserve a round for anyone that finds themselves on Main Street in Northville.

Coconut & Thai Laska Sauce

Ingredients

¼ cup of H2O

1 garlic cloves

1 ½ tsp organic peanut butter

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp turbinado sugar

1x tsp of organic turmeric

1 tbsp EVOO

1 oz x lemongrass ( chopped)

3 x kafir lime leaf (chopped)

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes

zest and juice of 2 Limes

2 finely chopped shallots

½ liter coconut milk

2 tbsp soy sauce

8oz thai satay paste

13 oz heavy whipping cream

Recipe

Sweat the shallots & garlic with the EVOO until transparent in a medium size pan.

Add the Satay Paste

Add the chili flakes & turmeric and peanut butter.

Add the lime zest & juice.

Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to the boil

Lower the sauce to a simmer and reduce the sauce by half

Blend all through a food processor or emersion blender and strain

Tip: Store in a glass jar for up to 2 weeks in the fridge or freeze into ice cube molds – 2 months holding time

Grilled Atlantic blue prawns

Ingredients

16 Blue Atlantic Pearl Prawns (deveined head off)

250g laska sauce

4 portions of confit tomato

10 g basil oil

EVOO for sauté

Pinch of salt

Ground white pepper

Recipe