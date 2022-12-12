Toria of Northville prepares Atlantic pearl prawns and Thai Laska sauce
(FOX 2) - Toria from Northville stopped in FOX 2 to prepare some gourmet fish as well as a coconut and Thai laska sauce.
Both are recipes that deserve a round for anyone that finds themselves on Main Street in Northville.
Coconut & Thai Laska Sauce
Ingredients
- ¼ cup of H2O
- 1 garlic cloves
- 1 ½ tsp organic peanut butter
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ½ tsp turbinado sugar
- 1x tsp of organic turmeric
- 1 tbsp EVOO
- 1 oz x lemongrass ( chopped)
- 3 x kafir lime leaf (chopped)
- 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- zest and juice of 2 Limes
- 2 finely chopped shallots
- ½ liter coconut milk
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 8oz thai satay paste
- 13 oz heavy whipping cream
Recipe
- Sweat the shallots & garlic with the EVOO until transparent in a medium size pan.
- Add the Satay Paste
- Add the chili flakes & turmeric and peanut butter.
- Add the lime zest & juice.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to the boil
- Lower the sauce to a simmer and reduce the sauce by half
- Blend all through a food processor or emersion blender and strain
Tip: Store in a glass jar for up to 2 weeks in the fridge or freeze into ice cube molds – 2 months holding time
Grilled Atlantic blue prawns
Ingredients
- 16 Blue Atlantic Pearl Prawns (deveined head off)
- 250g laska sauce
- 4 portions of confit tomato
- 10 g basil oil
- EVOO for sauté
- Pinch of salt
- Ground white pepper
Recipe
- Blanch tomatoes and remove skin and seeds
- Chop into a very fine dice and place into a strainer to remove excess water
- Season your prawns & Sauté evenly on both sides, once cook place on a paper towel to soak up and remaining fat
- Heat your prepared laska sauce
- Using a teaspoon make a quenelle shape from the tomato confit and place on plate
- Carefully pour in the Laska sauce
- Arrange the prawn neatly on top of the sauce
- Garnish and enjoy