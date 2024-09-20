Music is the best remedy for stress, study finds

Music - whether it's during good times or bad, can be a great outlet or soundtrack that takes you to another place mentally.

Deena Centofanti and Dave Kinchen talk about how music impacts us in different ways.

Dave knows better than some about music as one of the co-hosts of the long-running "Rock of Nations" podcast.

To learn more, go here for the Facebook page or here on X, formerly known as Twitter. The show is available wherever you get your podcasts.