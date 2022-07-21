90-degree heat Thursday will persist through the weekend

Storms yesterday tied to a cold front are gone, but the heat persists.

BUT! The wind flips to the west (10-20 mph) and will offer some relief in the humidity department with dew points dropping into the 50s, which lets our temperatures tonight bottom out in the 60s. A touch better than the last couple nights.

An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight, otherwise plan on a dry end to the week.

The heat goes nowhere for the weekend with the opportunity for showers and storms looking best Saturday night and Sunday when we may have rounds of storms move back in.

Our temperatures dip a bit further behind our Sunday system.