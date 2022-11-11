A big chill weekend is finally here

Dig out those sweaters and coats, you'll need them this week and beyond.

A cold front moves through the state Friday changing our wind direction, and allowing much colder air to filter in. How cold? Our high-temperature Friday was 63, forecasting a high of 42 and low of 28 for Saturday.



Variably cloudy and we can't rule out snow showers (I know, it's that time of year).

After a cold start Sunday in the upper 20s, morning clouds Sunday. The high will be about 41 with the low 26 but it could feel colder as a strong wind out of the west at 10-15 mph will prevail.

More sun on Monday, but still chilly 41/29.

Increasing clouds Tuesday with afternoon/evening snow showers and a high of 42 and low of 30.

A chance of a mix early Wednesday 42/28.

And again Thursday courtesy of Low pressure 39/26.

Looking for warmth? Not Friday. Sun and clouds High of 38.

Stay warm!

-Lori