Hello gang, for the rest of Wednesday night a few clouds, and a pleasant low of 63.

Thursday: Lots of sun, very warm, with a high 91.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and more humid with spotty storms and a high of 88.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 85.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and a high of 86.

Monday for the Fourth of July, partly sunny and VERY WARM with a high of 88.

Tuesday: Occasional t-showers and a high near 85.

ENJOY,

-Luterman