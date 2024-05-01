Beautiful weather continues with afternoon sun, high 70s

Our beautiful week of weather rolls on, though today will be different in a few ways.

Clouds will kick off our Wednesday before the sun pops out this afternoon and a SW wind 10-20 mph moves in.

A cold front comes through today with nothing more than a sprinkle or spotty shower. However, locals should plan on a slightly muggier feel to the day.

The front kicks our temperatures down tomorrow with rain set to return on Friday.

Even with the temperature drop, we'll still hang out in the 70s for the week.

The weekend rain picture is a bit muddled from here, but I'd say rain chances fade over the course of Saturday with temperatures settling in the mid and low-70s.