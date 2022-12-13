Clouds persisting as showers expected later this week in Southeast Michigan

It's been over a week since we've had our last, mostly sunny day and today probably won't be the day we change that.

Clouds are up top to start the day - though you may notice some clearing back to the east over Ontario.

I'm not terribly optimistic we see the clearing make it into our neck of the woods, but will be happy to be wrong!

Big low pressure out west remains our main player this week, spreading snow on its northern flank and severe weather across the south.

We'll shoot the gap and miss both of those, with rain being our most likely precipitation type.

Rain totals look solid, with half an inch or perhaps a bit more coming down.

Cold air pours in by the end of the week with lake effect snow showers coming back into the mix by the weekend.

The cold may even intensify into early next week.