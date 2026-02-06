Cold Weather Advisory issued for Southeast Michigan as bitter wind chills usher in weekend

The Brief Southeast Michigan will be under a Cold Weather Advisory from Friday night into Saturday. Wind chills are forecasted to dip as low as -20.



Bitter wind chills are in the forecast for Southeast Michigan again.

Friday into Saturday, wild chills crash, dipping to a range of -10 to -20 in some areas.

This weather has prompted a Cold Weather Advisory for Southeast Michigan that goes into effect at 8 p.m. Friday for Lapeer, Oakland, St. Clair, Livingston, and Macomb counties, while the advisory starts for Monroe, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties at 11 p.m. Friday.

The advisories for all areas are scheduled to end at noon Saturday.

Some relief soon

We slowly moderate over the weekend, and next week finally brings a more noticeable warmup, with temperatures climbing back toward and possibly above average.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.