Cold with some sun expected the next few days and little chance of rain

Get ready for an even colder stretch of weather as yesterday's cold front is now off to our east, allowing the cold to pour back into Southeast Michigan.

A passing flurry is possible today, otherwise plan on a cold day with partly sunny skies.

If you have any travel this week, there are no big systems to give you trouble. We'll be precipitation-free Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold eases a bit midweek out ahead of low pressure that will bring us our next chance of precipitation around Thanksgiving.

The precipitation will fall as rain with temperatures in the mid-40s but might end with a bit of wet snow mixing in by night. Although at this point it doesn't look to be impactful.

Temperatures drop right back off late in the week, making for a cold weekend.