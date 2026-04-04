Flood Watch in effect for parts of Southeast Michigan as heavy rain moves through area

The Brief Southeast Michigan is under a Flood Watch. The watch is set to expire at 12 a.m. Sunday. North of Metro Detroit, areas around the Kearsley Creek are under a Flood Warning.



A Flood Watch is in effect for much of Southeast Michigan for the remainder of Saturday.

The watch, which encompasses Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties, is set to expire at midnight.

Heavy rain could lead to flooded bodies of water and flooding in low-lying areas.

According to the National Weather Service, 1–3 inches of rain fell across Southeast Michigan on Saturday morning, leading to flooding in vulnerable areas.

North of Metro Detroit, a Flood Warning is in effect for the area around Kearsley Creek in Genesee County as waters continue to rise. The NWS anticipates that waters will rise above the flood stage Saturday evening.

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