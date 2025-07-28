High temperatures, humidity persist Monday with a Heat Advisory all day in Metro Detroit

The Brief Another round of hot temperatures and persistent humidity are around Michigan on Monday. That includes a Heat Advisory in effect at 10 a.m. There is potential for storms to generate, bringing damaging wind gusts.



Heat and humidity build to near dangerous levels today.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 10am and extends through to 10pm today for heat index values -a combination of high heat and humidity - to be around 100 degrees.

Big picture view:

In this unstable airmass, a few isolated showers and storms could pop up in the heat of the day, after 2 p.m.

Temperatures overnight stay above seasonal and muggy, nearing 73 degrees.

More of the same for Tuesday, with high temperatures and humidity levels exceeding the norm. Back to the 90s for highs statewide.

A break from the heat by midweek, with storms possible Wednesday and much cooler and drier conditions heading into the weekend. Below-seasonal readings are expected with highs in the 70s.