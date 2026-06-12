Hot temperatures relent next week as humidity dips in Southeast Michigan

Lower humidity, more sun, a bit of a breeze, and we'll still call it warm. The sweet stuff is expected to end the week.

We'll warm back up on Saturday as a cold front approaches.

The rain will be back but not until Saturday night at the earliest, with a better bet Sunday morning as temperatures fail to hit 80 by afternoon.

Cooler weather wins next week too!

We'll see the 70s on the high end with rain coming back later Tuesday.