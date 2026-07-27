Senate debate tonight on FOX 2: Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed

FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting another debate ahead of Michigan’s primary election, this time with Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Here are the details on what to expect and how to watch:

Watch FOX 2 Senate debate

FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting a debate between Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens (L) and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (R) on July 27. (Getty Images)

Big picture view:

The debate will be held tonight, Monday, July 27, beginning at 7:30 p.m. It will be moderated by Roop Raj, host of "The Pulse."

How to watch :

The debate will air live on FOX 2 that night from 7:30-8pm, and then stream exclusively on FOX Local from 8-8:30. You can also watch livestreams wherever you watch FOX 2 on TV or online, and on our social media pages. FOX 2 will be taking your questions for the candidates via text that night.

The FOX Local app is available for iPhone users here , and for Android users here .

RELATED: FOX 2 Republican Gubernatorial Debate

Stevens vs. El-Sayed

Why you should care:

Michigan’s Senate primary is viewed as the biggest battle to date between the left-wing and the center-left establishment for the future of the Democratic Party.

The backstory:

Stevens is backed by longtime Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and the party establishment. El-Sayed is a former Wayne County Health Department director endorsed by progressive champions Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He has also picked up an endorsement from the United Auto Workers.

Michigan Senate race

What's next:

Michigan’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Whoever wins the primary will ultimately face off against former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for the Senate for a second straight cycle after losing in 2024 to now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin by a razor-thin margin.