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Senate debate tonight on FOX 2: Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed

By  and Megan Ziegler
FOX 2 Detroit
The Pulse
Published July 27, 2026 5:19 AM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 5:19 AM EDT

FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting another debate ahead of Michigan’s primary election, this time with Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Here are the details on what to expect and how to watch: 

Watch FOX 2 Senate debate

FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting a debate between Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens (L) and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (R) on July 27. (Getty Images)

Big picture view:

The debate will be held tonight, Monday, July 27, beginning at 7:30 p.m. It will be moderated by Roop Raj, host of "The Pulse."

How to watch :

The debate will air live on FOX 2 that night from 7:30-8pm, and then stream exclusively on FOX Local from 8-8:30. You can also watch livestreams wherever you watch FOX 2 on TV or online, and on our social media pages. FOX 2 will be taking your questions for the candidates via text that night.

The FOX Local app is available for iPhone users here, and for Android users here

RELATED: FOX 2 Republican Gubernatorial Debate

Stevens vs. El-Sayed

One week out from Democratic U.S. Senate Debate
One week out from Democratic U.S. Senate Debate

One week out from Democratic U.S. Senate Debate

We're one week out from the Democratic U.S. Senate Debate between Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Former Wayne County Health Executive Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. Former Duggan Campaign Spokesperson Andrea Bitely, Journalist Sam Robinson and Republican Strategist Jason Roe discuss the race.

Why you should care:

Michigan’s Senate primary is viewed as the biggest battle to date between the left-wing and the center-left establishment for the future of the Democratic Party.

The backstory:

Stevens is backed by longtime Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and the party establishment. El-Sayed is a former Wayne County Health Department director endorsed by progressive champions Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He has also picked up an endorsement from the United Auto Workers. 

Michigan Senate race

What's next:

Michigan’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4. 

Whoever wins the primary will ultimately face off against former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for the Senate for a second straight cycle after losing in 2024 to now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin by a razor-thin margin.

The Source: Information in this article was taken from previous WJBK FOX 2 reporting and FOX News Digital.

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