It'll be another 10 in the weather world as we wind down the workweek, but rain chances popup throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Friday will be dry in the daytime with highs around 80.

Overnight, the rain moves into the area and sticks around into Saturday morning. Friday night will be a bit warmer than Thursday night, and with that heat and rain comes the mugginess.

Saturday morning rain moves out, leading to a partially funny day with highs near 80 again. The rain winds down, and we'll dry out quickly. A sweet afternoon for a ball game emerges.

Sunday starts dry with highs again around 80. By the evening thunderstorms are possible.

Temps dip for Memorial Day on Monday. Highs will only reach the low 70s. That feel sticks around through the week.