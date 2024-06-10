Teen dead after single-vehicle crash in Ann Arbor

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash over the weekend in Ann Arbor.

Police said the driver, a 19-year-old Ecorse man, drove off westbound Jackson Road while entering the curve near Gralake Avenue and hit several trees. Police learned about the crash around 4:50 a.m. Sunday when they received a crash notification from an iPhone.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. One of his passengers, a 19-year-old Detroit man, suffered serious injuries, while another passenger, an 18-year-old Taylor man, was killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After he is released from the hospital, the driver will be held in the Washtenaw County Jail while police investigate whether alcohol was involved in the crash.