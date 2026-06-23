The Brief We have another pleasant few days of nice temperatures this week — but that summer heat is on the way. We'll eclipse the 90s by next week. A few showers could also be in the forecast soon.



A big warm-up is on the way, but for now the streak lives on. Day 10 in the 70s is here, and we’ll add another comfortable summer day to the list.

In the meantime, an area of low pressure crossing the country brings our next chance for rain by midweek.

A few showers could arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain and storms comes Wednesday evening and overnight. Off-and-on wet weather then carries us through Thursday until a cold front finally sweeps through.

After that, the heat builds. Temperatures climbed this weekend, and next week is looking pretty hot with highs in the 90s looking increasingly likely.