Metro Detroit: Colder start ahead of a nice stretch that stays through the weekend

It’s a colder start, but we’re headed for a sweet finish to the workweek.

We'll have sunshine and highs well into the 60s this afternoon.

The nice stretch keeps rolling into the weekend, with sun both days. A cold front knocks temps down for Mother’s Day, but it won’t bring much - just the chance for a stray shower late Saturday into the night.

Another upper low wobbles in next week, bringing a better shot at rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

With that, highs will be in the 70s for most of the weekend before climbing even highter. Temps tilt toward 80° by week’s end.