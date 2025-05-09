Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit: Colder start ahead of a nice stretch that stays through the weekend

By
Published  May 9, 2025 6:15am EDT
Despite a colder start, a nice stretch of weather settles in today. Alan Longstreet has what to expect this weekend.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a colder start, but we’re headed for a sweet finish to the workweek. 

We'll have sunshine and highs well into the 60s this afternoon. 

The nice stretch keeps rolling into the weekend, with sun both days. A cold front knocks temps down for Mother’s Day, but it won’t bring much - just the chance for a stray shower late Saturday into the night. 

Another upper low wobbles in next week, bringing a better shot at rain Tuesday and Wednesday. 

With that, highs will be in the 70s for most of the weekend before climbing even highter. Temps tilt toward 80° by week’s end. 

