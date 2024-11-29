Metro Detroit forecast: Snowy, cold, and windy day as winter weather arrives

It’s a cold, snowy, and windy day across Southeast Michigan—winter is making itself known.

Snow totals will stay mostly under an inch, but don’t let that fool you. Slick spots and brief whiteout conditions from heavier showers could still cause some trouble.

The snow eases up Saturday, with just a few stray showers lingering. By Sunday, a passing flurry or two is all that’s left as the cold holds steady.

And the cold? It’s not going anywhere. Highs will stay locked in the 30s through next week.