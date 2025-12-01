Metro Detroit overnight snow: Winter weather could affect morning commuters

The Brief Metro Detroit is expecting another round of snow tonight, Monday, with a tricky commute likely for Tuesday morning, particularly in southern counties. The cold weather is here to stay, with temperatures remaining in the upper 20s and low 30s over the next two weeks.



Metro Detroit residents will see more snow overnight on Monday that could affect commuters Tuesday morning before colder temperatures hit the area later in the week.

Big picture view:

Winter is here and that means more snow is coming to Metro Detroit. The good news is that this system isn't going to bring as much snow as people saw Saturday night.

Southeast Michigan north of Detroit is expected to see one inch of snow while those south of the city will get around two inches.

While this may seem early for snow, it's actually right on track.

By the numbers:

December is the third-snowiest month of the year, on average, behind January and February. In fact, Metro Detroit averages almost 9 inches of snow for the month of December.

Here's a broad look at what major cities should expect to see:

Adrian: 1.9"

Monroe: 1.7"

Jackson: 1.3"

Ann Arbor: 1.5"

Detroit: 1.3"

Lansing: .8"

Howell: .9"

Pontiac: 1.1"

Mount Clemens: 1.2"

Flint: 1.0"

Port Huron: 1.0"

What's next:

Snowflakes are expected to continue until 6 a.m. on Tuesday as temperatures stay below freezing. This is expected to lead to some slick conditions for commuters in the morning.

As of 11 p.m. on Monday, there have been no reported school closings in the Metro Detroit area.

Stay up to date on slowdowns on the road by checking the map below: