Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit schools closed on Jan. 26 due to Sunday's snow

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 25, 2026 7:11pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
Light snow the rest of the night, cold sticking around

Light snow the rest of the night, cold sticking around

Rich Luterman says that while the snow is ending, conditions will remain bad for awhile as cold weather makes it hard to use salt to melt ice.  Salt works best when it's above 20 degrees, according to Luterman.  Accumulating snow will end quickly this evening, the cold will stick around for the next 10 days into early February.  There is a cold weather advisory in effect from Monday evening into Tuesday morning with wind chill readings as low as -20. Rest of Sunday evening / night… Cloudy and cold with light snow ending early…. Low 7 Monday: Partly cloudy… brisk and COLD…. a few flurries… high 16 Tuesday: Mostly cloudy… some snow showers… high 18 Wednesday: Mostly cloudy… some snow showers… high 17 Thursday: Mostly cloudy… COLD…. high 14 Friday: Sun and clouds… VERY COLD… high 13 Saturday: Partly cloudy…. high near 20

DETROIT (FOX 2) - As the bitter cold settles into Metro Detroit and several inches of fresh snow is on the ground, many Southeast Michigan schools are canceling classes for Monday, January 26.

This weekend has been punctuated with arctic temperatures with wind chills in the negative teens. Then on Sunday morning, the snow started to fall – and didn't stop until there was about 4 inches of snow on the ground for most of us around 7 p.m. 

That's right around when schools started making the call to cancel classes.

That marks a 4-day weekend for most schools after Friday's classes were called off due to the cold weather.

Districts use a variety of reasons to determine if school should be called off. See them here

For mobile readers, click here for a link to the closings list.

How snow days are called

Many parents and students may wonder what school districts call snow days.

FOX 2 talked with Superintendent Dr. Randy Speck and said Michigan K-12 public and charter schools are required to have 180 school days at a minimum of 1,098 hours. All of them are allowed six forgiven snow days and can apply for three more. 

Things to consider when calling a snow day:

  • Student safety
  • Actual versus forecast
  • Buses/Transportation
  • Amount of snow/Wind Chill
  • Timing of the call
  • Earlier helps reduce stress for parents
  • Balancing the call with how many snow days left
  • Attendance/Instructional Time
  • 75% Attendance
Winter WeatherMichigan