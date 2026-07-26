80-year-old Shelby Township man killed after losing control of off-road vehicle in Oakland County

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The Brief An 80-year-old Shelby Township man was killed in an off-road vehicle crash Saturday at Holly Oaks ORV Park. Investigators said he lost control of a 2022 Can-Am Outlander while descending a hill and was thrown from the vehicle. He was wearing a helmet, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors.



An 80-year-old Shelby Township man died Saturday after an off-road vehicle crash at Holly Oaks ORV Park, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

The crash occurred sometime between approximately 11:45 a.m. and 2:16 p.m., authorities said.

What we know:

A preliminary investigation found the man was operating a 2022 Can-Am Outlander on the park's trail system near the crest of a hill. As he descended the hill, he lost control of the ORV, causing it to overturn and ejecting him from the vehicle.

The man came to rest in a crevice on the hillside, while the ORV continued downhill before coming to a stop further below.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors.

What we don't know:

Authorities said it is unknown how much time passed between the crash and when it was discovered and reported by another park patron.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.