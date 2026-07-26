80-year-old Shelby Township man killed after losing control of off-road vehicle in Oakland County
HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 80-year-old Shelby Township man died Saturday after an off-road vehicle crash at Holly Oaks ORV Park, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
The backstory:
The crash occurred sometime between approximately 11:45 a.m. and 2:16 p.m., authorities said.
What we know:
A preliminary investigation found the man was operating a 2022 Can-Am Outlander on the park's trail system near the crest of a hill. As he descended the hill, he lost control of the ORV, causing it to overturn and ejecting him from the vehicle.
The man came to rest in a crevice on the hillside, while the ORV continued downhill before coming to a stop further below.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors.
What we don't know:
Authorities said it is unknown how much time passed between the crash and when it was discovered and reported by another park patron.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information came from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.