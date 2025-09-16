Metro Detroit weather: 80s continue before more seasonal temps return to end the week

Not a bad start to a Tuesday.

Unlike other mornings, fog is not a widespread concern. Reports of patchy fog are confined to our north, near Bay City and Port Huron.

Temperatures are seasonal this morning with lows in the 50s. Our average start would be around 56 degrees. Many cities this morning report readings within the low to mid 50s.

High temperatures will remain above the norm. Yesterday we topped out at 82 with a repeat performance expected today. The 80 degree days extend until the end of the week, when temperatures fall to more seasonal values, back to the 70s.

What's next:

Rainfall is scarce this week with monthly totals in a deficit of more than an inch. The next opportunity for rain is Sunday into Monday.