Metro Detroit weather: 80s to start the week before fall temperatures return

The week starts with unseasonably warm temperatures but by the weekend they drop.

Highs will be around 80 Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It stays dry until Thursday. That's when a cold front moves in, bringing rain with it.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s Thursday with a chance for rain. Friday, the temperatures drop to the mid-60s with rain chances that continue through the weekend. By Sunday, temperatures will be way cooler, with a forecasted high in the 50s.

