Metro Detroit weather: Another day in the 80s as nice, dry stretch continues

The Brief Highs will be in the 80s again Wednesday before a cold front pushes temps back into the 70s. A small chance for rain exists this evening, but beyond that, rain is hard to come by.



Our sweet stretch of weather keeps rolling with very few chances for rain over the next several days.

One small opportunity sneaks in this evening, but check out future radar and notice more of us stay dry than see any rain at all. The main window runs from about 5 p.m. through midnight.

That limited rain arrives along a cold front, which knocks temps back a bit tomorrow with afternoon highs settling into the low 70s.

Race weekend winds up about as good as you could ask for. Highs in the 70s, cool comfortable nights with no rain in sight. There’s a low end chance for a shower Monday, but overall we’re looking at a generally dry stretch for the next 7-10 days.

And before long, 80s are back next week.