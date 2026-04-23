Metro Detroit weather: Another dry day in the 70s before rain chances return
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Near perfect weather is back again today, with most of us topping out in the 70s.
Dry weather wins for most, though an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out west.
If anyone sees anything, we're talking Monroe/Washtenaw/Livingston counties.
Friday brings a better shot at rain, with showers and storms possible in the afternoon and becoming likely by evening. Severe weather is not expected, but a couple of stronger storms may brush areas near the Michigan/Ohio state line.
We dry out for the weekend, though temps ease a bit, with a more noticeable cooldown coming next week.