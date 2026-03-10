Metro Detroit weather: Another mild day ahead of heavy rain and chance for severe thunderstorms overnight

The Brief Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Monday, but still mild today. Rain moves in this evening, with the potential for severe weather overnight. After the storms, temperatures drop even more.



Mild temperatures again today though not as warm as yesterday.

A record was set Monday at 73 degrees. Today, highs will be near 65 degrees. Not too bad when you consider our seasonal high should be 43 degrees.

Changes on the way today. A Winter Weather Advisory to our north as cold air moves in and brings the threat of snow north.

For Metro Detroit, rain begins by the evening with the potential for severe weather overnight. Heavy rain and gusty winds through the early morning hours Wednesday.

What's next:

Behind this system, much cooler air for Thursday. Highs near 42 degrees. Windy with the threat of a rain snow mix Friday through Sunday indicating winter may not be done yet.