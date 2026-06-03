Metro Detroit weather: The beautiful stretch continues, but rain does return to the area soon

The Brief Temperatures are headed up Wednesday, with them forecasted to peak Friday near 90. The stretch of dry weather is also continuing, though rain will show up to start the weekend.



Day 10 of perfection, not that I'm counting.

Temps start to climb today, but the weather stays top-notch. High climb to around 80 Wednesday, and will continue to head up as the week winds down.

The warming trend carries us through Friday, with highs nearing 90 and our next chance of rain finally starting to show up on the horizon.

What's next:

Saturday will be the wettest day in the forecast, featuring opportunities for rain and storms both morning and afternoon.

By Sunday we’re drying back out, with temperatures hovering near 80 to kick off next week.