Metro Detroit weather: Below-zero wind chills in the forecast as frigid temps return

Winter’s coming back.

The feel-like temperature today won't even hit 30, and it gets worse from there.

Cold and snow

Plan for subzero wind chills this time tomorrow morning. Getting there won’t be graceful either. Scattered rain showers early today transition to snow as colder air pours in. Totals should land at or under an inch, but slick spots could slow the evening commute.

Bigger snow is possible in Sanilac and Huron counties where localized lake effect could push totals up to 6 inches.

Even colder

Thursday looks to be the coldest day of the stretch. The weekend stays far from warm with temps near or below average, and a series of systems keeps snow chances in the forecast into early next week.

No blockbuster storms showing up, but the snow that does fall will be impactful.