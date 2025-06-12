Metro Detroit weather: A bit cooler day Thursday as temps take a step back

We'll take a step back from yesterday's summer heat as a cold front sags into Southeast Michigan.

After highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday, we remain in the 70s today.

A bit of morning rain is a good bet along and north of I-69 with a spotty shower possible anywhere, though the day will be predominately dry, with chances for wet weather diminishing as the day progresses.

Rain chances look better late Friday into Saturday, though it still doesn't look like much, so don't expect a washout to start the weekend.

Temps fade through Saturday but bounce back into the 80s next week.