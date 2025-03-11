Metro Detroit weather: A bit cooler Tuesday, but still mild

A mild start to your day courtesy of winds out of the southwest.

This wind direction helped temperatures soar to 65 yesterday. So our beginning is still mild, in the 50s.

Highs will inch toward 60 today, but won't make it there.

These above seasonal readings will change today. A weak cold front draped across the state will change our wind direction, once it passes to the east. With more of a northerly flow, temperatures overnight will plummet to 29 degrees. That's cold, but actually it's more in line with an average March night.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs closer to the mid 40s. Again, where we should be temperature-wise for this time of the year. The cold front goes through dry so no rain or snow Tuesday or Wednesday.

Milder air makes a return Thursday and Friday, with Saturday peaking in the 60s. Rain develops in time for the weekend.