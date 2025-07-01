Metro Detroit weather: A break from the high heat and humidity ahead of 4th of July weekend

A break from the high heat and humidity before it returns this weekend.

Mild and muggy conditions start your Tuesday. Temperatures are a bit above seasonal this morning, leveling out to right where we should be, around 85 degrees this afternoon for your first day of July.

Can't rule out an isolated shower this morning near the Ohio border. Trenton, Temperence and South Monroe could see rain, but the bulk of the state is on the dry side as a cold front moves east.

Related article

The chance for storms returns tomorrow afternoon and early evening. Also returning by mid-week, the high heat and humidity. Values heading toward 90 degrees for the 4th of July.

Storm chances increase for the holiday weekend. So does the temperature. Readings in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the middle to upper 90s for the weekend.