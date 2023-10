Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but rain-free.

Highs are forecasted around 56, with milder temperatures coming Wednesday.

Wednesday will also be rain-free, with the clouds breaking, so there will be plenty of sun. Temperatures are expected to hit 60.

Temperatures stay in that range Thursday, with a forecasted high of 62. However, the dry weather ends and rain returns Thursday into Friday.

